WATCH: Biden, Harris deliver remarks on voting rights, election integrity Posted by Newsroom Staff January 11, 2022 (NBC) Watch as President Biden and Vice President Harris deliver remarks on their efforts to pass legislation to protect the constitutional right to vote and the integrity of our elections. » Subscribe to NBC News: http://nbcnews.to/SubscribeToNBC » Watch more NBC video: http://bit.ly/MoreNBCNews Leave a Comment:Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines » Tags: Politics Newsroom Staff January 11, 2022 Previous Article Omicron surge leads to worker shortages across nation