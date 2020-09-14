Home
WATCH: Governor Brown holds wildfire press briefing

WATCH: Governor Brown holds wildfire press briefing

News Top Stories

WATCH: Governor Kate Brown will hold a wildfire press briefing Monday at 1 p.m. The Governor will be joined by Mariana Ruiz-Temple, State Fire Marshal at the Office of the State Fire Marshal; Doug Grafe, Chief of Fire Protection at the Oregon Department of Forestry; Andrew Phelps, Director of the Oregon Office of Emergency Management; Adjutant General Stencel; and Gabriela Goldfarb, Environmental Public Health Section Manager at the Oregon Health Authority.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »