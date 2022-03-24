WATCH: Ketanji Brown Jackson Supreme Court confirmation hearings Posted by Newsroom Staff March 24, 2022 Watch coverage as the Senate Judiciary Committee considers the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. If confirmed, Jackson will be the first Black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court. » Subscribe to NBC News: http://nbcnews.to/SubscribeToNBC » Watch more NBC video: http://bit.ly/MoreNBCNews Leave a Comment:Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines » Tags: Ketanji Brown Jackson scotus supreme court Newsroom Staff March 24, 2022 Previous Article MPD keeping details close to the vest, as it investigates fatal stabbing Next Article Pedestrian hit, killed on Table Rock Road in Medford