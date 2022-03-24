WATCH: Ketanji Brown Jackson Supreme Court confirmation hearings

Newsroom Staff
Posted by Newsroom Staff March 24, 2022

Watch coverage as the Senate Judiciary Committee considers the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. If confirmed, Jackson will be the first Black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court.

