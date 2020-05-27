Watch live: SpaceX launches astronauts to the ISS

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – If all goes according to plan, NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will launch about a SpaceX rocket to the International Space Station Wednesday.
SpaceX is targeting an instantaneous launch window for 1:33 PDT on May 27 for the first manned flight launched from American soil in over a decade. There is a backup launch opportunity on May 30 and 31.
The “Demo-2” mission is the final major test for SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule, which was designed for NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.
