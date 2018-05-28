Watch: Rep. Greg Walden’s Memorial Day message

The following content is based on a press release from Rep. Greg Walden’s office:
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Representative Greg Walden (R-Hood River) issued the following message in honor of Memorial Day:
“The men and women who wear our nation’s uniform represent the best of what America has to offer.
“On Memorial Day, we honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in defense of the way of life we cherish in America. Our country is a beacon of freedom and liberty to the world because of their actions.
“As President Ronald Reagan said, Memorial Day is a time when America “stands in silence and remembers those who were loved and who, in return, loved their countrymen enough to die for them.”
“While we can never repay the debt of gratitude owed to these men and women, by our actions we can demonstrate our gratefulness.
“Is we pay tribute today to the brave many who gave their lives in service to our nation, we are working in Congress to ensure our military members, veterans, and their families are receiving the care and support they deserve.
“I was proud to support a plan to give our troops the resources they need to safely carry out their missions and defend liberty around the world, as well as the largest pay raise they have seen in nine years.
“And just last week, Congress passed a plan I helped craft to improve the timeliness of care Oregon veterans and others around the country receive at the VA.
“This sends the message loud and clear that, when our service members put themselves in harm’s way on our behalf, we have their backs. We should especially reinforce this message on Memorial Day.
“As we gather with our loved ones and friends, let us not forget the families across the country who are missing someone on this hallowed day.
“This Memorial Day, let us pause in reverence of the men and women who died while serving our country. Wherever you are, please join me remembering our fellow Americans who laid down their lives for all of us.
“All gave some, but some gave all, and today we reflect on the freedoms we are able to enjoy because of these heroes whose selflessness and dedication to duty can only be found in America’s service members.
“Thank you, God bless our service members and God bless America.”