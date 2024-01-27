Water rate increase approved for Central Point residents

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Starting February 1, Central Point residents can expect to see a higher than usual water bill.

Thursday night, the Central Point City Council approved a water rate increase that will impact nearly every resident in the city.

The new rate is expected to increase the cost of residential water use by $3.63 per month.

Parks and Public Works director Matt Samitore says this is a necessary step the city must take to continue proper water services.

“The cost of goods have gone up substantially,” Samitore said. “Water pipe has gone up a lot in the range of 20 to 25 percent. This is going to help stabilize our existing operations and to also help us start building toward some of these really large scale projects that we have in the forthcoming.”

Samitore says for those who need help with water bill costs, the city does offer a hardship program.

You can contact the city’s utility billing department to learn more about how to apply.

