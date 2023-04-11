Klamath National Forest snowpack at 178% of average

KLAMATH NAT’L FOREST, Calif. – Snowpack in the Klamath National Forest is at 178% of the forest average snowpack levels after this past winter.

The Forest Service said this winter had many snowfall events lasting all through March. And when the snow did fall, it stuck around helping to build up the snowpack.

Officials said the forest has gotten more snow than it has seen in years. It’s a staggering contrast to the low amount of snow the forest got last year.

More data can be found at http://cdec.water.ca.gov/snow/current/snow/index.html.

