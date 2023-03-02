Weed HS girls basketball wins first section title

WEED, Calif.– The Weed High School girls basketball team is celebrating after winning their first section championship.

Weed beat Redding Christian 43-33.

The team went to the section championship game last season, but lost.

Their coach said senior leadership and hard work is what helped put them over the top this season.

Head Coach Kent Cunningham said, “it kind of brought some tears to my eyes a little bit, because I know how hard they work and this has been the goal. I know I’ve got great players, we’re building a really great program down here, so this was the goal.”

Cunningham said the team had great support from the community this season.

The Lady Cougars continued their postseason run at home against Mendocino with a 55-42 win Wednesday night.