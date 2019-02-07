Wells Fargo online banking outage

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Wells Fargo customers across the nation are experiencing problems logging into their online banking accounts.
In a tweet Thursday morning, Wells Fargo stated, “We apologize to our customers who may be experiencing an issue with our online banking and mobile app. Thanks for your patience while we research this issue…”
A later tweet indicated the shutdown was triggered by a power outage at one of their facilities which was initiated after smoke was detected there.
As of 10:20 a.m. PST, the Wells Fargo website indicated they were still experiencing some technical difficulties.