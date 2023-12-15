“We’re praying.” GoFundMe created for one of Charles Point Shooting victims

MEDFORD, Ore. – Family members of one of the victims in a double-fatal shooting at Charles Point Apartments this month are raising money to help offset costs from the tragedy.

Dontrell Manninen, 33, was shot and killed by two teenagers at the Charles Point Apartments on December 3.

Kelsey eagle, a cousin of Dontrell’s wife, started a GoFundMe after the tragedy to help support Dontrell’s wife and three children.

She says she just wants to do what she can to help in this tragic situation.

“It’s going to be a long time of pain and sorrow,” she said. “But we’re praying. We know Dontrell is up in heaven and that’s all we can really hope for for right now.”

Eagle says Dontrell was actively involved with his children’s extracurriculars, including coaching sports teams for his three kids.

“Anything people can do to help I think is great,” Eagle said. “Even you know helping to volunteer for kids sports to coach in his honor would honestly be just as good.”

While the GoFundMe has already reached its goal, community members are still welcome to give to the family.

Eagle says the money will go directly to Manninen’s wife and his funeral costs.

You can see the GoFundMe here.

