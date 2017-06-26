Western wildfires raging

Garfield County, Utah (CNN/KSL/KUTV) – Wildfires continue to tear through parts of the western U.S., and the region’s dry conditions are literally fanning the flames.
Fire operations spokesperson Erin Darboven said, “We had a lot of calls from the public about what the fire is doing to the area and it’s still very, very active.”
Among the states affected, Utah. That’s where the Brian Head Fire is located.
It’s the largest active wildfire in the nation, scorching more than 42,000 acres thus far.
Sheriff Jim Perkins said, “It is heart wrenching i get it you know there are cabins up there that are generations old.”
Authorities said that fire was likely caused by a weed torch.
A number of communities in the area were forced to evacuate, including the entire town of Brian Head.
Residents there are keeping their fingers crossed. One woman said, “I just hope I can go back to rotten food in the freezer and the refrigerator stinks like all get out. It’d be nice if those things are still there to have to deal with.”
More than 1,100 firefighters are in Utah with dozens of engines and helicopters.
Local forecasters said thunderstorms are possible on Monday, and that could play a factor with the fires.
Darboven said, “We are looking at another change in the weather pattern, so a shift in winds, bringing some erratic winds with it, so tactics are changing accordingly.”
Seventeen other fires are also being fought across Arizona, California, New Mexico, Nevada and Oregon.