WHO investigating AstraZeneca vaccine issues

(NBC) – A World Health Organization expert advisory committee is currently looking at AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine after some countries paused the distribution of it.
Health authorities in several countries including Denmark, Iceland and Norway have suspended the use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine.
The pause follows reports of the formation of blood clots in some people who have been vaccinated.
But WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris said the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine was excellent and there is no relationship between the shot and the health problems reported.
“This is very important to understand that they (health authorities in several countries) are saying that the benefit outweighs the risk, and that is very important,” Harris said. “Now, the only reason that there has been a suspension in some countries is that they are looking at those signals. AstraZeneca is an excellent vaccine, as are the other vaccines that are being used, and as I said, we have reviewed the data on this, there has been no deaths to date proven to have been caused by vaccination.”
She said the reports are being reviewed.