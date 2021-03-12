Biden celebrates ‘American Rescue Plan’

“To every American watching, help is here and we will not stop working for you,” Mr. Biden said.
The White House says $1,400 stimulus checks included in the plan could start hitting bank accounts this weekend.
“It’s going to make a difference in the lives of people in very concrete, specific ways,” Mr. Biden said.
No Republicans were invited to the event after none supported the bill.
The president, vice president and their spouses will all hit the road next week to explain how the new law will benefit communities.
