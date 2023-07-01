Wilderville man arrested for kidnapping 15-year-old girl in Grants Pass

Posted by Taylar Ansures July 1, 2023

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Grants Pass Police say a Wilderville man was arrested for kidnapping a 15-year-old girl in Grants Pass Sunday, June 18.

According to police, the girl was forced into a car by someone she did not know on the north end of NE 7th Street.

GPPD says the girl was driven out to the Merlin area.  Video surveillance from businesses around the area identified the kidnapping suspect as Mark Junior Dastrup, 42 of Wilderville.

Police located Dastrup on June 30 at a home on Old Redwood Highway in Wilderville.  Dastrup was taken into custody without incident.

Dastrup was booked into Josephine County Jail for kidnapping, rape, sodomy, and sex abuse charges.

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is asked to call the Grants Pass Police Department at 541-450-6260 and reference case 23-25695.

