Wildfire outlook predicts normal-to-below normal fire potential for region

SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. – As wildfire season approaches, the ‘National Interagency Coordination Centerhas an outlook for wildfires over the next four months.

The outlook lays out the likelihood of areas that could have large-costly fires needing outside assistance.

The agency said an area may still have wildfires, but those could be contained by local agencies.

There’s good news for much of our region, southern Oregon is expecting normal fire potential through August.

In Northern California the situation is even better!

“Going into June, when we’re looking at the potential in Northern California, we’re actually seeing below average for June 2023 which is good news, it seems like its been many years since we’ve had lower than typical fire potential in California going into fire season,” NICC Fire Weather Program Manager John Saltenberger said.

Saltenberger said high amounts of rain and snow this winter helped wildfire conditions.

However, the outlook projects parts of southeastern and central Oregon to have above normal fire potential come July.

