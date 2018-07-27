Wildfires rage across California

REDDING, Calif. (NBCNC) – Two people are dead and more than a dozen injured as wildfires continue to burn across California right now, with little relief in sight.
California seems on fire right now with three major wildfires raging out of control.
The Cranston blaze in the southern part of the state, the Ferguson Fire in Central California which has closed down Yosemite National Park, and the deadly Carr Fire to the north.
Car Fire Unified Incident Commander Chief Brett Gouvea said, “This fire is extremely dangerous and moving with no regard to what’s in its path.” Homes, businesses and tens-of-thousands of acres reduced to rubble and ash.
Resident Todd Dorn said, “I’m just upset and scared.”
With dozens of communities still in jeopardy, the flames growing.
Mark Brunton with CAL FIRE said, “We’ve seen rats of spread, which means the movement of the fire, that are unprecedented. They’re record-breaking.” And continuing to force families to evacuate.
California Highway Patrol Sgt. Tim Hinkson said, “I would say this is your warning to start getting your stuff organized, start getting your stuff packed.”
And there’s little relief in sight. Record high temperatures, low humidity and strong winds are expected to continue through the weekend.
As of 1:00 p.m, more than $37,000 residents have been evacuated from where the Carr Fire is burning near Redding, California and more than 100 homes and businesses have been destroyed.