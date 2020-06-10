Wildlife Safari welcomes pair of red pandas

WINSTON, Ore. – A Southern Oregon wildlife park recently welcomed two adorable animals.
Wildlife Safari opened in 1972 and is the only drive-through animal park in the state of Oregon. There are over 500 animals in the facility that covers more than 400 acres south of Roseburg. Now, the park has two new residents: red pandas Remi and Freddie.
According to Wildlife Safari, the two red panda brothers were born in Virginia as part of the Species Survival Plan. “While the park is excited to participate in international programs to save the red panda,” Wildlife Safari said, “they’re also excited to bring these new animals to the community.”
“We’re excited to bring these new little guys to Douglas County,” explained Dan Van Slyke, the park’s executive director, “we know they’ll make a great addition to all of the Village animals in their new spot near the gator house exhibit. We can’t wait for people to come see them and all the really exciting animals out at the park.”
The red pandas can be seen in the free Safari Village during the park’s normal operating hours, currently from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.