Winter temperatures hit hard, organizations try to help homeless

MEDFORD, Ore.– Temperatures will be warming up a bit this week but for people living on the streets – it’s still going to be difficult.
Compassion Highway Project says it’s doing everything it can to help those living on the streets. On Sunday, it held one of its feeds to provide warm food and clothing.
However, organizers say the best option these people need is a shelter where they can escape freezing temperatures.
“Huge deal to open up to have the animals there too,” said Melissa Maybe, founder of the CHP. “We had so many at the emergency shelter and everyone did great. All the animals did well and everyone got along and I think everyone was just happy to have a warm place to stay.”
The City of Medford opens an emergency shelter when temperatures reach 25 F degrees or below. City staff is currently evaluating the process. Ultimately, they hope to have several pre-approved shelters available for any severe weather event.
Mayne says that CHP does provide emergency shelter for the elderly and those with kids by buying a room in a motel for them to use. She says they also provide help by handing out extra clothes and hand warmers.
If you would like to donate money to help CHP, you can do so by using PayPal and sending it to [email protected] Donations can also be dropped off at the Sunday community feeds at Hawthorne Park. To learn more, you can find out at CHP’s donation page on its website.
