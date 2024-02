ANTARCTICA — Two Oregon firefighters have been deployed to Antarctica.

The firefighters normally work for Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue, but they’ve been deployed with the Oregon Air National Guard unit to the southern-most continent.

This is the first time National Guard firefighters have been sent to Antarctica.

There’ll be providing firefighting support to the aircraft that operate there.

