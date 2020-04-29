Wisconsin man caught trying to export marijuana from Oregon

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A man was caught trying to export over 100 pounds of marijuana out of Oregon
Police said on April 28, a van driven by 52-year-old Bryant Oglen of Wisconsin was traveling northbound on Interstate 5. The van caught the eye of an Oregon State Police trooper, who suspected criminal activity was taking place.
The trooper pulled the van over and searched it, finding two duffle bags containing 132 pounds of marijuana.
According to OSP, Oglen told investigators he flew to Medford and was driving back to Wisconsin.OSP said Oglen was cited and released for unlawful import/export of marijuana.