Wolf Creek residents react to officer involved shooting

“I love Wolf Creek.”
Ricki Smith moved to Wolf Creek a few years ago, and opened up a restaurant in town just two weeks ago.
She says her community is nothing short of wonderful.
“Very tight community, it’s very kind, it’s very generous.”
But the community has been rocked by violence.
The most recent incident – an officer involved shooting Monday night at the Wolf Creek General Store.
Troopers showed up after receiving a tip that Jacy McManus — a man wanted on a felony warrant – was inside.
When they got there, police say he resisted arrest.
That’s when an officer shot him.
“While we were sitting here kind of observing what was going on, one of the community members came running down yelling that they shot him, they shot when he was down.”
The search for McManus started two weeks ago.
Police say he was the prime suspect in another deadly shooting in Wolf Creek.
Law enforcement had been looking for him everywhere, surrounding a home last week, and even pulling over Matt Smith – who was driving a van similar to McManus’ just hours before the deadly shooting.
“When I got here, it was throw your keys down, because I had gotten out of the car, get up against the car, got me up against the car, hands behind my back, searched me.”
Smith was soon released.
Now as the investigation into the shooting begins, residents are just hoping their quiet, rural community, can find peace.
The case is still under investigation.
The trooper involved is on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol in incidents like this.