Woman accused of helping Foster evade police faces judge for the first time

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore.– The woman accused of helping accused murderer Benjamin Foster evade police faced a judge for the first time today.

Tina Marie Jones appeared in court Friday for her arraignment.

She’s charged with one count of hindering prosecution.

The 68 year-old from Wolf Creek currently has a bond set at $25,000.

Investigators arrested Jones on hindering prosecution charges last week.

Police said she helped the attempted murder suspect by driving him after he got rid of his vehicle.

In court today, Jones’ lawyer asked the judge to grant her release from jail, because she has cancer.

“She has a myriad of different medications that are necessary for her health that she is unable to receive in the Josephine County Jail,” Jones’ lawyer said, “If her blood clots in her body because she is not able to get her cancer medication, it is going to be bad for everybody.”

Hindering prosecution is a Class C felony, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Jones’ lawyer said she does not pose a threat to leave the state if she is released.

The judge did not release Jones.

A meeting about her release has been scheduled for next week.