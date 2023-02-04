Southern Oregon coast open for commercial Dungeoness crab season

NEWPORT, Ore. – Oregon’s commercial Dungeoness crab season is finally open on the southern Oregon coast.

The earliest the season could have started was in December but it was delayed because of low meat yield and high acid levels.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Thursday night the southern portion of Oregon’s coast was finally open.

It opened earlier this season further north forcing southern Oregon restaurants to get their crabs from California or up north.

“You know there are crabs, but they have missed out on some holidays where people do consume a lot of crab, and expecting to see them in the grocery stores.” said, Alex Manderson, shellfish specialist, Oregon Department of Agriculture.

Razor clamming is still closed on the entire Oregon coast.

For more information you can call the O.D.A‘s shellfish bio-toxin safety hotline at 1-800-448-2474.