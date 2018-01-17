Woman arrested for burglarizing Medford restaurant

MEDFORD, Ore. – A woman was arrested for burglarizing a Medford restaurant, and police believe she may be partially responsible for other burglaries as well.
On October 26, a female suspect was caught on surveillance video throwing a piece of concrete through a window into the Golden Wok restaurant on Riverside Avenue. The suspect entered the business and stole a safe which contained cash and valuables.
A few days later, Cassie Soliz was contacted by a Phoenix Police Department officer. She was found with illicit drugs along with cash, money orders, and personal property. At the time, the Phoenix officer wasn’t aware of the Golden Wok case. Soliz was lodged in the Jackson County Jail and the items were seized.
Soliz was eventually released from jail. It wasn’t until after she was released that investigators determined the cash, money orders and personal items were stolen from Golden Wok.
On January 16, Soliz was found in Grants Pass. She was arrested in the Walmart parking lot without incident and transported to the Jackson County Jail for charges related to the Golden Wok case.
MPD said Soliz had help during the Golden Wok burglary and possibly other burglaries as well. Investigators are looking into whether a male contacted by officers when Soliz was arrested in Grants Pass has any connection to other similar burglaries.
Medford detectives are working with the Ashland Police Department, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety to investigate further.