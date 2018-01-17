Local bar receives $10,000 from lottery winner

Jacksonville, Ore.- Officials with the Oregon Lottery are back in Jacksonville after a local lottery player bought a winning ticket at the J’ville Tavern.
“Jacksonville is the site of the largest Oregon Lottery pot of $340 million back in 2005,” Partick Johnson, Oregon Lottery official said.
Reggie Pearne claimed his one million dollar prize earlier this month and because of Pearne’s win the bar will receive a selling bonus of $10,000.
“We always joke around because Southern Oregon when the Powerball gets high, we start watching Southern Oregon and I start looking for my hotel down here because it’s great,” Johnson said.
Pearne was one of two large Powerball winners from Southern Oregon this month. The lottery winner came out of the Lil’ Pantry Market and Deli in Merlin. The convenience store sold a two million dollar winning Powerball ticket.