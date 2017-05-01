Home
Woman avoids deer and crashes car into creek

Gold Hill, Ore., — A close call for one Rogue Valley woman after her car went down an embankment into a creek.

Ken Muhlestein says his girlfriend was late to a dinner date Saturday night around six, when she swerved off Serpine Creek Road in Gold Hill, trying not to hit a deer.

Her car went off the road near mile marker two, hitting a tree, and sliding backwards down a hill, into the creek below.

Muhlestein says all she suffered is a broken collar bone and some bumps and bruises.

She was totally scared, of course she passed out. She was out for probably 5 or 10 minutes, and then she climbed back up.”

Muhlestein says this isn’t the first time a car has driven off the road here.

He says it’s a dangerous corner where people go too fast.

It was Muhlestein’s responsibility to get the car out of the creek, but he says he’s just grateful his girlfriend is ok.

