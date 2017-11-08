Woman dies while in custody

GOLD BEACH, Ore. – A 24-year-old woman died in custody after she was arrested in Curry County.
Oregon State Police said Cassadi Renee Bond was arrested on October 19, 2017 on an outstanding warrant. She was subsequently lodged in the Curry County Jail. During her booking, Cassadi admitted to using heroin prior to her arrest. She was monitored by corrections officers and medical staff for any signs of withdrawal.
On October 21 at about 10:26 p.m. Cassadi was found unresponsive by a Curry County Corrections deputy. CPR and an AED were administered. She was taken to the hospital on October 22 where she was placed on life support.
Cassadi was pronounced dead on October 27 shortly after she was removed from life support. The incident is currently under investigation by the Lane County Medical Examiner’s Office.
OSP released no further information.