Transient arrested for detonating pipe bomb in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – A man was arrested a man for making and detonating an improvised explosive device near the north Medford Fred Meyer.
Medford police said 45-year-old Justin William Keaton was seen making a pipe bomb behind the store Tuesday afternoon. Witnesses then watched as he detonated the bomb in a nearby field.
Police arrived to the scene and arrested the man. They also found the device, described as “a metal pipe which had been loaded with gun powder and other items before being detonated.” Officers also found two pounds of gunpowder and a cannon fuse in Keaton’s possession.
Keaton, who is described by police as homeless, was lodged in the Jackson County Jail on numerous charges related to the incident.
This isn’t his first time behind bars. Keaton was arrested in 2014 for violating his parole related to an arson charge. Since then, He’s been arrested at over 40 times in Jackson County. Most charges stemmed from violations of his parole, but others included theft, possession of methamphetamine and public indecency.