RIDDLE, Ore. – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman found in Cow Creek near Riddle.

On Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. the sheriff’s office got a call about a deceased person at the 9000 block of cow Creek Road.

Investigators responded to the scene and confirmed one woman was dead.

Identification of the body and next of kin notifications are pending.

The investigation is ongoing.