Woman hit by semi-truck in White City

WHITE CITY, Ore. – A woman was rushed to the hospital this morning after being hit by a semi-truck.
It happened shortly after 5:00 Monday morning at the intersection of Highway 62 and Leigh Way.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the semi driver was turning onto Leigh Way when the truck hit the woman.
She was taken to a local hospital with an apparent head wound. Her condition was not made public.
The road was closed for about an hour and half as deputies reconstructed the scene. The incident remains under investigation.