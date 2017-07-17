Woman killed by Minneapolis police identified

Minneapolis, Minn. (CNN Newsource) – Authorities in Minnesota are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a woman dead in Minneapolis Saturday.
A source who knows the victim has identified her as Justine Ruszczyk, an Australian woman living in the U.S..
The source says Ruszczyk had called 9-1-1 to report what she thought was a sexual assault happening in an alley near her home.
Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges confirmed that officers were responding to a call about a possible assault.
The mayor says the officers had on body cameras, but that they were not turned on at the time of the shooting.
Officials have yet to release an autopsy report.