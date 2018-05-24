Woman reported missing in Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Police are asking for help finding a missing woman who was last seen in Josephine County.
Investigators said 39-year-old Erika Renee Hogg was last seen on foot in the 7800 block of Deer Creek Road on May 17, 2018. At the time she went missing, she was reportedly wearing a green jacket/vest and purple moccasins.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office describes Erika as a white woman, 5’6” tall, weighing 100 pounds with light brown highlighted hair and brown eyes. She also has a tattoo depicting a marijuana leaf on her right bicep.
If you have any information about this case, call the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office at 541-474-5123.