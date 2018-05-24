No charges in Klamath Falls shooting

Klamath Falls, Ore. – No charges will be filed in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Klamath Falls in early March.
The shooting took place at a home on Worden Avenue March 7th.
Klamath Falls Police Chief David Henslee spoke with NBC5 shortly after the shooting occurred: “When we arrived on scene, we found a male victim – we started CPR, tried to resuscitate him, but unfortunately that was not successful – and he has passed away.”
Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello says after reviewing police reports, the woman who fired the shot will not be charged. “We determined that we did not need to use a grand jury. After full investigation it was determined that it was a justified shooting.”
Costello says the shooting followed an extended period of domestic abuse. “It was justified self-defense use of force on her part.”
Police say the man died after being shot in the torso with a handgun.
The names of the woman who fired the shot, or the man who was killed have not been released.
District Attorney Costello called the situation ‘tragic’.
