Woman reported missing in N. California

Redding, Calif. – Police are investigating a missing person case out of northern California.
According to the Redding Police Department, on June 24 Rachel Lynn Jones was reported missing from a Redding residence by her boyfriend.
During the investigation into her disappearance, Jones’ vehicle was found abandoned west of Ono, California.
Police searched the surrounding area, but Jones was not located.
Jones’ family said she has a history of drug abuse and mental health issues.
Investigators describe Jones as a 32-year-old white woman, 5’5” tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Redding Police Department.