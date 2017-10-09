Woman reported missing in Siskiyou County

Montague, Calif. – Police are on the lookout for a missing woman last seen in the Montague, California area on October 3.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said 24-year-old Katrina Leigh Eblen was reported missing on October 5. Investigators sent a bulletin to all law enforcement agencies in attempt to locate Eblen, but so far they’ve had no success.
“We are very concerned about Katrina’s welfare and are working diligently to locate her,” Sheriff Jon Lopey said. “We ask that the public and our law enforcement partners be on the lookout for Katrina.”
Eblen is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 100 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office at 530-841-2900.