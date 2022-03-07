Woman sentenced in Jackson County kidnapping case

MEDFORD, Ore. – A woman was sentenced in connection with what police call a “brutal” assault and kidnapping case.

Police said on January 11, 18-year-old Jordan Broussard began assaulting another woman at a home in the 3500 block of Cherry Lane in Medford. The assault reportedly lasted for several minutes, leaving the 31-year-old victim with several facial and head injuries that would later require stitches and staples.

A man who lives at the residence, 28-year-old Michael Hambleton, then forced the victim into her own car against her will. Hambleton and Broussard allegedly drove the victim six miles up Salt

Creek Road until they ran into some snow. They took the victim’s keys and phone and left her with her vehicle, the Medford Police Department said. The pair then got a ride back to town by an accomplice that followed them to the location.

Investigators said the victim walked about four miles down the road until she found someone who could help. Police were notified shortly thereafter.

On January 12, police descended on the home on Cherry Lane. Because Hambleton was a convicted felon who could be armed, the Medford Police SWAT team helped execute the search warrant.

Hambleton and Broussard were both arrested without incident.

Evidence of the crime was found at the home along with two guns, MPD said.

Both suspects were charged with robbery, assault, kidnapping, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and theft. Hambleton received an extra charge of felon in possession of a firearm and

Broussard was accused of strangulating the victim. They remain behind bars in the Jackson County Jail.

On March 7, the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office said Broussard pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree kidnapping and one count of third-degree assault. She was sentenced to four years in prison and three years of parole.

The case against Hambleton is still active. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 21.