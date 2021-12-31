Woman suffers minor injuries after truck goes over steep cliff near Kalama, Wash.

KALAMA, Wash. (KGW) — A woman suffered only minor injuries after the pickup truck she was driving went over a steep cliff Thursday morning and narrowly avoided falling into the Kalama River in Southwest Washington. The truck crashed through some trees and landed at the edge of the river.

Shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday, the truck went over the cliff on Fallert Road, just off of Kalama River Road, located about four miles east of Interstate 5. The nearby town of Kalama, Washington, is about 40 miles north of Portland. The road was covered in snow and ice, officials said.