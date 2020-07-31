Worthington Fire forces evacuations

Countless numbers of firefighters were on scene near Worthington Road in Eagle Point for hours, trying to back the flames down.
“We’re flying about 6 helicopters, 4 air tankers… I have no idea how many engines are here but there’s a lot,” says Brian Ballou, spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Forestry.
What started just a mile or so north of Worthington road in Eagle Point, spread hundreds of acres, forcing evacuations.
The flames getting so intense and spreading so quickly, that all media was escorted out of the way to a road that was blocked off.
“No estimate at this time on containment … Its been a very fast moving fire the past couple of hours.”
Again, evacuation procedures are underway on Worthington road from the 1500 block, on up into the fire.
Oregon fire crews use levels of evacuation – either ready, set or go – to prepare people who need to evacuate.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is saying it is currently an evacuation level 3, which means ‘go now’.
NBC5 News reporter Brigham Harris graduated from Brigham Young University with a bachelor’s degree in French. Brigham worked for NBC Sports in Europe and California. He also was a sports anchor and producer at BYUtv Sports.
Brigham and his wife are both natives of Ogden, Utah. He enjoys all things sports, outdoor activities and is a major dog enthusiast.