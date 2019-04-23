Wrong number leads to love, life-saving donation

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KSDK) — As Henry Glendening and Kasey Bergh recover from their recent surgeries, they get to tell their courtship story again and again to reporters, doctors and nurses. All the while, they keep their sense of humor about their unconventional relationship.
“Like Mother’s Day one year we’re at the hardware store and the cashier remarks, ‘It’s so nice of you to be helping your mother, you know, on a day like today.’ And of course, you know, I stepped in to clarify, she’s not my mom. This is my wife,” said Glendening, who is 30 years younger than the 59-year old Bergh.
How they met would make a good rom-com TV show or movie. Bergh was on a 2012 business trip in Denver and thought she was texting a co-worker about hanging out.
“And I said, ‘Hey, it’s Kasey. Maria isn’t going to be here on time. And I was wondering if you’d want to hang out,'” recalled Bergh. “And I got this message back that said, ‘Sorry, you’ve got the wrong number. But if I wasn’t on my way to work, I’d hang out with you.'”
The resulting back-and-forth text messages are framed and memorialized on the wall of their south St. Louis home, a series of texts that led to love and marriage.
Things have gotten a lot more interesting. Henry and Kasey married. Recently there’s been a health emergency. Bergh’s 1995 kidney transplant was failing and she needed a new organ. Henry was a match for Kasey and doctors performed the transplant earlier this month at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.
