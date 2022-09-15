Wrongful death lawsuit filed over Mill Fire

WEED, Calif. – The family of a woman who died in the Mill Fire is now suing Roseburg Forest Products for allegedly starting the fire.

Lorenza Modoc Glover was one of two people who died in the Mill Fire. She was 66 years old.

Her son, Joselito Candasa, is now suing RFP through a law firm in Redding.

The suit claims RFP negligently maintained a warehouse where the fire started and that ultimately led to her wrongful death.

According to the lawsuit, Candasa will be looking to recover money spent on Glover’s funeral and burial as well as emotional damages.

Last week, Roseburg Forest Products announced it is investigating some third-party equipment that may have malfunctioned and caused the fire.

RBF declined to comment but said previously it is cooperating with investigators.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.