Young autistic man assaulted by teenagers

The man’s parents say 24-year-old Franklin Henry was found on the ground last night around 8:30 PM at Roosevelt Elementary.
The family says Franklin is being treated for a blow to the mouth.
It says he received significant oral tissue damage.
Medford police says it has detectives actively investigating the assault.
