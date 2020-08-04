Home
Young autistic man assaulted by teenagers

Police are investigating after a young autistic man was attacked in East Medford.
The man’s parents say 24-year-old Franklin Henry was found on the ground last night around 8:30 PM at Roosevelt Elementary.
The family says Franklin is being treated for a blow to the mouth.
It says he received significant oral tissue damage.
Medford police says it has detectives actively investigating the assault.

