Medford residents say peeping tom slashed their tires

Tonight, police are investigating.
It happened Sunday night on Skeeters Lane in East Medford.
Residents there say the man threatened another resident after being told to leave.
The victim says she’ll never forget the frightening experience.
“I was just kinda shocked like woah… Why is this guy outside my window… And then I thought wait I’ve seen this guy before… I saw him out by the road,” says Leanna Betza, victim of the peeping tom.
Other renters also found their tires slashed this morning.
Medford police is currently investigating.
