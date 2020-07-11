Youngest COVID fatality reported in Portland-Vancouver area

A 34-year-old man from Vancouver, Washington died of COVID-19 on July 7th. He is believed to be one of the youngest people in the northwest to die from the virus.
Danh Tran was engaged and according to a GoFundMe set up for his fiancee, had plans to close on a house alter this week. It is not known when Tran tested positve or if he had any underlying medical conditions.
This week, Multnomah County also reported a 36-year-old man died of coronavirus. He did have underlying health conditions. In Oregon and Washington, young people between 20 and 39 make up the largest percentage of COVID-19 cases.
