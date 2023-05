ASHLAND, Ore. – Mount Ashland Ski Area introduced Youth Adventure Days this summer.

It is for kids ages 7 to 12 and will be on Saturdays and Sundays.

Participants can expect hiking, games, nature, arts and crafts, exploration and adventure.

The days will be in 3 hour sessions on select mornings and afternoons with dates in June, July and August.

