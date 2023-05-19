26th annual United Way Day of Caring

MEDFORD, Ore. – The United Way of Jackson County will be hosting its 26th Annual Day of Caring.

The united way will have around 400 volunteers working at seven different locations from Medford to Ashland.

Some of the locations are the Addictions Recovery Center, Family Nurturing Center, Medford Open Streets, downtown Medford, Roots and Wings and Salvation Army.

The projects will begin this Saturday at 9 am until the work gets done.

“So United Way is all about mobilizing caring to effect change. This Saturday we would have over 400 folks, working hard and an array of non profits. creating positive community change”, said Dee Anne Everson, United Way of Jackson County.

A few of the teams participating at the event are Rotary After 5, Rogue Credit Union, Rogue Food Unities, First Interstate Bank, Banner Bank, Umpqua Bank and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.