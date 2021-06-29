Yreka bans fireworks this year

YREKA, Calif. – As a wildfire rages less than 30 miles away, the City of Yreka banned fireworks this year due to hot, dry weather.
The city issued the following statement on the morning of June 29:
EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY: All Fireworks Display and Sales Prohibited
Due to adverse conditions, all public fireworks displays and sale are prohibited with City limits until further notice; this includes the sale and display of “Safe and Sane” fireworks. Fireworks activity with City Limits will be prosecuted.
Extreme heat, winds, local fire activity, historically low fuel moisture levels, atmospheric conditions and a lack of available resource were all consideration in the decision to ban fireworks. Please continue to be vigilant and be prepared in the case of wildfire.
Call Yreka Fire Department (530) 541-2383 or call City Hall at (530) 841-2386 for more information.
Yreka is one of ten Siskiyou County communities that usually allow so-called “Safe and Sane” fireworks.