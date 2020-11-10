Yreka High School student tests positive for Covid-19

YREKA, Calif. — Yreka High School will be transitioning to distance learning after one of its students tested positive for Covid-19.
The Yreka Union High School District says it was notified about the student last Friday and is now working with the Siskiyou Public Health Department and Siskiyou County Office of Education to respond.
The student was asymptomatic on their last day at school but was around other students and staff.
At this time, the district says everyone who was potentially exposed has been contacted and told to isolate for 14 days.
Yreka High School will now transition to full distance learning this Friday until November 20th with Discovery High School and Yreka Union High ‘Community Day’ continuing operations as normal.
