Yreka pursuit suspect sought by police

YREKA, Calif. – Investigators in Northern California are asking for help from the public after a pursuit through Yreka.
The California Highway Patrol said on June 22 at about 3:20 a.m., a CHP officer tried to stop a vehicle traveling northbound on I-5 south of Yreka. The vehicle was reportedly weaving through traffic and tailgating. When the officer turned on lights and sirens, the vehicle failed to pull over and a pursuit began.
According to CHP, the suspect vehicle exited I-5 and drove through numerous streets in Yreka, getting off and on the freeway several times.
The pursuit lasted until about 4:00 a.m. before police lost sight of the vehicle.
Police released no further information about the vehicle or pursuit.
CHP is asking anyone who knows anything about the pursuit to call the Yreka CHP office at 530-842-0530.