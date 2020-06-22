Remains of Allyson Watterson may have been found

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. – Investigators in Washington County believe the body of a missing woman has been found.
On June 20, a property owner on Northwest Corey Road near North Plains was clearing brush and found human remains.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene and began to suspect the remains are those of 20-year-old Allyson Watterson.
Watterson was reportedly last seen with her boyfriend, Benjamin Hunter Garland, on December 22, 2019, in the same area where the remains were found 6 months later.
The circumstances around Watterson’s disappearance aren’t clear. However, Garland was arrested after her dissapearance on charges related to a stolen truck found in the North Plains area.
Due to the ongoing nature of the active investigation, detectives released no further details.