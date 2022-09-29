$6,000 in Student Scholarships and $3,000 in Teacher Prizes to be awarded in the Super Positive Video Contest

September 28, 2022

For Immediate Release

KOBI-TV/NBC5, KOTI-TV/NBC2 and Josephine County Prevention are teaming up again to present the “Super Positive Video Contest!” Last year was the first year this contest was offered.

This is an opportunity for 15 to 18-year-olds to win scholarship awards by sharing positive and uplifting messages on video. A total of $6,000 in scholarships will be awarded to the top three winning entries, and the first-place winner will also have their production shown before the kick-off of the NBC Divisional Playoff Game on January 21 or 22, 2023. Plus, this year a category for teachers has been be added. There will be three $1,000 prize awards for teachers.

Bob Wise, Vice President/General Manager of KOBI-TV/NBC5 and KOTI-TV/NBC2 commented, “We could not be more excited to partner with Josephine County Prevention and bring this contest back for a second year. Also, adding teacher participation this year will be a new and exciting element in the contest. The talent that we find in Southern Oregon and Northern California always impresses.”

Josephine County Prevention and Treatment Services Manager, Shawn Martinez said, “The Prevention Team is excited to continue our partnership with KOBI, students and teachers. We look forward to seeing all the creative positive messages from teens and adults which will keep us all smiling.”

Interested teens from ages 15 to 18 can enter by creating a 30-second video production that conveys a positive message and highlights one of these seven topics: Believe in yourself, Never give up, Be grateful, Work hard, Stay humble, Be kind, and Keep smiling. Teachers can enter as well, in the same categories. Complete information and contest rules can be found on the KOBI5.com contest page: https://kobi5.com/about/contests/super-positive-video-contest-2022-23/ Entries must be received by January 11, 2023.

KOBI-TV and KOTI-TV are owned and operated by California Oregon Broadcasting, Inc. For more information, please contact Bob Wise, KOBI-TV/NBC5 and KOTI-TV/NBC2 Vice President/General Manager at 541-779-5555.